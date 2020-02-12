Souhan; Wild Aren’t Done Yet [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild shutout the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday night 4-0 behind a shutout by Alex Stalock. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wild may have benefited from the Jason Zucker trade. The Wild are now just 4 points out of the wildcard spots in the Western Conference.

Twins utility man Marwin Gonzalez feels remorse for the sign stealing that he was involved with while playing with the Houston Astros in 2017. Jim thinks Marwin is sorry he got caught.

Lynx forward Rebekkah Brunson retired from the Lynx and will now be an assistant coach.

The Twins appear to have 4 slots filled in their starting rotation. Jim talks about what might happen to start the season with the 5th spot.