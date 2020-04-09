Souhan; Vikings Strategy Heading Into the Draft [PODCAST]

The Vikings during the Rick Spielman/Mike Zimmer regime have had some tendencies during the NFL draft. Mike Zimmer has a specific type of defensive that he liked and Rick Spielman has a type of receiver he's had success with. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today.

Some players that Jim mentioned as possibilities to the Vikings in the first round include cornerbacks C.J. Henderson, A.J. Terrell and Jaylon Johnson. Jim expects Gopher safety Antoine Winfield to go in the 2nd or 3rd round but doesn't expect the Vikings to take him unless they trade Anthony Harris.

