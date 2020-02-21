Souhan; Vikings Say Goodbye to Griffin [PODCAST]

Longtime Viking defensive end Everson Griffin has exercised his option to become a free agent. The move clears $13 Million in salary cap space for the Vikings and likely means the Vikings will not bring Griffin back. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan expects the Vikings to go with a younger less expensive player at defensive end to replace Griffin.

The Timberwolves won't get Jake Layman back until next week at the earliest and it's unclear when Karl-Anthony Towns will return. Jim talks about the Wolves.

The Twins play their first exhibition game tonight against the Gophers before opening spring games against Pittsburgh Saturday. Jim says the Twins have very few position battles this spring.