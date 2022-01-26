The Vikings now have a General Manger with the hiring Wednesday of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah who had been the vice president of football operations for the Cleveland Browns. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the hope is that Adofo-Mensah with be a collaborative GM who will work well with the staff and new head coach.

Souhan says an interested head coaching candidate that Adofo-Mensah may have a history with is Michigan head coach and former San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh. Adofo-Mensah spent 9 seasons in San Francisco including his last 3 seasons there where he worked as director of research and development. The 32-year old Adofo-Mensah is a former Princeton basketball walk-on who also has degrees from both Princeton and Stanford. Harbaugh was the head coach of the 49ers from 2011-2014.

Another possible connection with Adofo-Mensah as a head coaching candidate would be San Francisco Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans. He was the inside linebackers coach when Adofo-Mensah was with the 49ers before being promoted to defensive coordinator before this season.

Listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan about Kwesi Adofo-Mensah below.