Souhan; Vikings’ Kline Expected to Start [PODCAST]

The Vikings added free agent Offensive Lineman Josh Kline and Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan expects Kline to start at guard immediately. Tennessee cut Kline earlier this month. Jim joined me on WJON today. Souhan expects the Vikings to continue to look for offensive line help in the draft and free agency. Listen below.

The Twins saw a great pitching performance from Michael Pineda yesterday and Jim Souhan says Pineda has a history of starting fast. Jim also expects Max Kepler to be their lead-off hitter this season.

The Gopher basketball teams plays in the NCAA tournament today. He previews the matchup with Louisville.