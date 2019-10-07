Souhan; Vikings’ Diggs Could Still be a Problem [PODCAST]

The Vikings downed the New York Giants Sunday 28-10. Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen all had big statistical games. Stefon Diggs did not and that could be a problem. Star Tribune Sports Columinst Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Diggs appears to want the ball more after signing a big contract in the offseason and his wink to reporters could be a sign of wanting out. Listen below.

The Twins face a must win game tonight against the Yankees. Jim says the Twins' pitchers need to attack the strike zone while their hitters need to avoid chasing pitches outside the zone. Jim doesn't expect all changes to the lineup tonight but since this is a must win the Twins may approach this as all hands on deck.