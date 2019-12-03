Souhan; Vikings’ Defense Doesn’t Get it Done [PODCAST]
The Vikings lost 37-30 at Seattle Monday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan was there. He joined me on WJON this morning. Jim says the pass defense has been struggling all season and last night the run defense was equally bad. Jim thinks Kirk Cousins was the least of their problems.
The Gopher men's basketball team posted their first win over a major conference team when they beat Clemson 78-60 Monday night. Jim says there is still a mystery surrounding how good this team is.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app