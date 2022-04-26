Souhan: Vikings Can’t Pass Up These Two at #12

The Minnesota Vikings hold the #12 pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Vikings aren't in a position where they need to take a player who plays a specific position. Because of this the Vikings shouldn't pass up on safety Kyle Hamilton from Notre Dame or receiver Drake London from USC.

Souhan says Hamilton is a similar player to current All Pro safety Harrison Smith. He says Hamilton has been ranked as one of the top 5 players in the draft but could slip to #10 or beyond. Souhan says "I think he could fit in right away here." Corners like Derek Stingley Jr. and Trent McDuffie could also interest the Vikings at #12.

Souhan says a theory right now is that receivers are starting to break the bank. He says they are drawing high trade value and getting huge contracts. Souhan says if paying receivers continues to be a challenge it could be good value selecting starting receivers at #12 and have them on a rookie contract for 4 to 5 years. Drake London at 6'5 219 pounds is a big target who's expected to be taken in the 8 to 12 range in the draft.

The NFL draft will take place in Las Vegas Thursday-Saturday. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan it is available below.