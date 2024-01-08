Will The Vikings Keep #2 Free Agent QB Kirk Cousins? Should They?

The Vikings lost yesterday to the Detroit Lions (1/7/24). Considering where we were, a loss was probably the best. Even if the Vikings had won it would have taken a lot to make it into the playoffs, needing certain teams to win or lose.

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Getty Images loading...

With the loss to the Lions yesterday the Vikings season ended. No trip to the playoffs for the Vikings this year. But we now know they have secured the 11th overall pick in the draft. The Vikings haven't picked that early in the draft since 2015 when they got cornerback Trae Waynes. Otherwise, the Vikings haven't picked higher than 18th since.

Word is that we could get a Quarterback at this position. If we want one. But do we want one? That will certainly be the debate, right up until we see what happens. Pro Football Focus just released their list of the top free agents and Vikings current Quarterback Kirk Cousins comes in at #2.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings Photo by David Berding/Getty Images loading...

Kirk Cousins is projected to get a 2 year $60 Million deal. So if the Vikings want to re-sign him, there will certainly be competition. But will the Vikings want to spend the money on him? Especially when there are other players like Justin Jefferson that the Vikings will want to get signed to an extension. Not to mention that there is opportunity to draft a quarterback.

Kirk Cousins has been with the Vikings for 6 seasons with 2 playoff appearances. His record is 50-37-1. But he's only won 1 playoff game. That lack of playoff success is what clouds the decision. Although he was pacing for an incredible year before his injury, you still have to wonder if he's the right guy to get it done in the playoffs.

Well only time will tell what will happen. Are you hoping the Vikings keep Kirk? Or would you rather they roll the dice and use the draft to get someone that could become a franchise QB for the Vikings?

