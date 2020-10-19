Souhan; Vikings Are Stuck With Cousins [PODCAST]

The Vikings dropped to 1-5 after losing 40-23 Sunday to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says the Vikings may have the least effective most established starting quarterback in the league in Kirk Cousins. He says the Vikings are also stuck with Cousins through next season because another team wouldn't pick up his contract and they can't release him without taking a major cap hit. Jim says the Vikings will likely be looking for a quarterback early in the draft next season.

Kirk Cousins is part of the problem for the Vikings right now but not the only problem. Jim says the Reilly Reiff and Anthony Barr contracts put the Vikings in a tough salary cap situation. Jim says the Vikings receivers and tight ends are solid and so are their safeties and linebackers but the offensive line and corner back continue to present problems.

Longtime Star Tribune sports writer and host of Sid & Dave's Sports Huddle, Sid Hartman died at the age of 100 Sunday. Jim Souhan had been a colleague of Sid's for more than 30 years. Jim said Sid built relationships with many of the local team's players, coaches and executives and approached his job in part as a fan which Jim says endeared himself to those who were fans themselves.

The Packers lost at Tampa Bay to the Buccaneers Sunday and the Bears beat the Carolina Panthers. Jim says the Packers are still the best team in the NFC North despite trailing the Bears by 1/2 game in the standings. Jim says he still isn't sure how good the Bears are.