Souhan: Vikings Acquired a Good Backup QB

The Vikings acquired quarterback Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders Monday for a conditional 7th round draft pick in 2024. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He says Mullens is a "major upgrade" over Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion. Souhan explains that Mullens has played extensively for 2 seasons making 17 starts and completing 65% of his passes. He's thrown 27 touchdown passes with 22 interceptions. Mullens has played with San Francisco, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Las Vegas.

Get our free mobile app

Souhan the Vikings don't need to keep more than Kirk Cousins and Mullens at the quarterback position. He suggest they could keep Mond on the practice squad if they see a future for him. Souhan says the trade for Mullens is a sign they don't have interest in the other two guys. Mullens is expected to see his first action as a Viking Saturday night.

The Vikings will close the preseason Saturday night at 8 p.m. when they play at Denver. Hear the game on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports with pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan it is available below.