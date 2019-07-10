Souhan; Tyus Jones is Headed to Memphis [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves decided not to match the offer sheet Tyus Jones signed with the Memphis Grizzlies which means Jones has left the organization after 3 seasons. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim thinks the Wolves couldn't justify keeping Tyus with the years and dollar commitment they would have been on the hook for. Listen to our conversation below.

The MLB All Star game was Tuesday night. Jim Souhan likes how both Jose Berrios and Jorge Polanco played. He also weighs in on if MLB knows why the baseball seem to be flying out of ballparks more this season.