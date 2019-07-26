Souhan; Twins Thinking About Syndergaard [PODCAST]

The Twins beat the White Sox 10-3 Thursday night in Chicago. The trade deadline is just days away and Minnesota is poised to be a buyer. One of the players who could be sold is starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the New York Mets. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He suggested that the Twins would have to give up a few top prospects and probably their 1st or 2nd ranked prospect to pull a deal like this off.

The Vikings are a bit thin at cornerback with Mike Hughes still recovering from a torn ACL and Holton Hill facing a 7-game suspension. Jim talked about how the Vikings will fill that depth. The Vikings also have a battle for backup quarterback. Jim believes veteran Sean Mannion is most likely to win that job.