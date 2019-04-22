Souhan; Twins Still Need Buxton and Sano to Be Great [PODCAST]

The Twins swept a 3-game series at Baltimore this past weekend to improve to 12-7 and have now taken a 1-game lead over Cleveland in the American League Central. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He said the Twins could be the next Houston Astros if Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano each become the star players the Twins had always hoped for. Listen to the conversation below.

We are just days away from the NFL draft and the Vikings hold the 18th overall pick in the first round. Jim Souhan says it isn't necessary for them to take an offensive lineman with that pick if a better player is still there. He also suggested the Vikings could trade down to amass more picks. The Vikings have 1 pick in each of the first 4 rounds, no 5th round pick but 2 picks each in the 6th and 7th rounds.