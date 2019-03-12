Souhan; Twins’ Position Battles [PODCAST]

The Twins are in the middle of spring training in Fort Myers, Florida and position battle wage on. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He suggested that the Twins probably know who is making the team but to build interest discussion of position battles continue.

Jim and I talked about Viking roster moves that include Sheldon Richardson going to Cleveland, Mike Remmers getting cut and the safety Andrew Sendejo having is contract not picked up. Listen to Jim's thoughts below.

