Souhan; Twins Injury Updates; Kepler and Dyson [PODCAST]

The Twins took the day off Monday but will be back at it tonight when they play at Detroit against the Tigers at 5:40. Hear the game on WJON with the pregame starting at 5:00. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins are hopeful that Max Kepler can play at some point this week so they have him available for the playoffs. Jim and the Twins arn't as optimistic on relief pitcher Sam Dyson. Listen to the conversation below.

The Bears beat the Redskins Monday night to improve to 2-1. The Vikings play at Chicago against the Bears Sunday at 3:25, pregame on WJON at 2:30. Jim isn't sold on Mitch Trubisky as a NFL quarterback quite yet. Jim also isn't a believer in the Detroit Lions.