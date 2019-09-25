Souhan; Twins Have Good News on Kepler [PODCAST]

The Twins didn't see the return of Max Kepler to the lineup Tuesday night in their 4-2 come from behind win at Detroit but did report that Max had a "good day" after taking batting practice. The hope is that he'll return to game action prior to the playoffs. Some bad news for the Twins was that Marwin Gonzalez was scratched from the lineup due to oblique tightness. His removal from the lineup was deemed precautionary. Listen to the conversation below.

The Vikings signed receiver Laquon Treadwell and punt returner Marcus Sherels Tuesday in large part due to the Chad Beebe injury. Treadwell was released by the Vikings after training camp while Sherels was let go by the Saints before the season started.