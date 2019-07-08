Souhan; Twins Could Pursue Yates and Giles [PODCAST]

The Twins go into the MLB All Star break with a 5 1/2 game on Cleveland for first place in the American League Central after falling 4-1 in 11 innings at home to Texas. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins will be in pursuit of pitching help and that help could include Padres closer Kirby Yates or Blue Jays closer Ken Giles. Listen to the conversation below.

The U.S. women's soccer team won the FIFA World Cup title Sunday in France over the Netherlands. Jim says he sees no reason why the U.S. women's soccer players don't get paid the same as the men.

Memphis signed Timberwolves point guard Tyus Jones to an offer sheet. The Wolves have 2 days to match the sheet or let Jones walk. Jim isn't sure what the Wolves will do.