Souhan; Twins Could Call up Top Pitching Prospect [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 11-7 at home against Atlanta Wednesday afternoon and their lead in the American League Central has shrunk to just 2 games heading into a big 4-game series with Cleveland at Target Field starting tonight. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins could call up top pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol triple AA-Pensacola. The 20-year old Graterol has been starting at Pensacola. In 9 starts he has a 5-0 record, 1.89 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings. Listen to the conversation below.

The Vikings are expected to play their starting at least a series Friday in their preseason opener at New Orleans because of their new offensive scheme. Jim thinks they could play more than a series if the first series is a short one.