Souhan; Timberwolves Ran Into Good Dallas Team [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves ran into a good Dallas team Wednesday and lost 121-114. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He said Dallas is a contender to win the Western Conference this season and that Luka Doncic is a star. Listen below.

The Vikings may have to play another game without receiver Adam Thielen. Jim says he didn't practice yesterday due to a hamstring injury.

The Twins lost out to the Phillies for the services of starting pitcher Zack Wheeler. Jim says the Twins likely need to improve their major league pitching by making a trade or two.