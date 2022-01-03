Souhan: This is the Coaching Candidate the Vikings Should Look at

The Vikings were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday night with a 37-10 loss at Green Bay against the Packers. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says head coach Mike Zimmer will likely be fired by the Vikings following the season. Souhan says teams typically hire someone very different from the previous coach. Zimmer was an older defensive coordinator when hired so a young offensive coach would likely be the direction the Vikings would turn according to Souhan.

Jim says the Vikings should look at Kansas City Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy. The 52-year old has moved up the ranks over the years which includes a stop as running backs coach with the Vikings from 2006-2009. The former running back played in the NFL from 1991-1999 with the Cincinnati Bengals, San Diego Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles. Souhan says Bieniemy fits the profile of who the Vikings should pursue. He says a young fresh faced offensive coach in the mold of a Matt LaFleur (Packers) or Sean McVay (Rams) would likely interest the Vikings.

Jim says when the Vikings move on to a new regime as coach and General Manager they should look to trade Kirk Cousins and start a rebuild. He says the new General Manager/Coach would need be successful in developing a young quarterback.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim it is available below.