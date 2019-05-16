Souhan; Sano May Not Play Everyday [PODCAST]

The Twins placed catcher Mitch Garver on the 10-day injured list and activated third baseman Miguel Sano from the 10-day injured list. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He isn't sure Miguel Sano will be given regular playing time with Marwin Gonzalez doing well and 3rd base, C.J. Cron playing well at first and if Nelson Cruz can return as the team's primary DH. Listen below.

The PGA Championship gets underway today in New York at Bethpage Black. Jim likes Brooks Koepka. Jim isn't as sold on Dustin Johnson and Ricky Fowler.