Souhan; Sano Is on a Hot Streak [PODCAST]

The Twins won 3-2 at Cleveland Monday night in the first game of a 3-game series behind a solo home run from Nelson Cruz and a 2-run shot from Miguel Sano. Star Tribune sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He said he can always tell when Sano is on his game because he drives the ball to right field. Sano's home run last night went to right/center.

Kenta Maeda allowed just 1 earned run in 5 innings to pick up the win Monday night. Souhan says Maeda has proven he can threw more than 100 pitches but the Twins have been cautious with pitchers in the past. Jim says Tyler Clippard always appears to be in better health than originally expected. Jim expects Rich Hill to make a short start tonight and suggested that Tyler Duffey will likely see some time in relief.

The Vikings have many young cornerbacks that they will be depending on this season. Jim says he expects to see plenty of Mike Hughes, Jeff Gladney, Holton Hill and Cameron Dantzler. Souhan says Dantzler is getting a lot of praise for the job he's doing so far in training camp.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is reportedly in talks to sell the Wolves/Lynx. Jim says Taylor is in talks with former Memphis Grizzlies minority owner Daniel E. Straus.