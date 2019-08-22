Souhan; Sano Is Having a Good Season [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 4-0 at home to the Chicago White Sox Wednesday afternoon. Miguel Sano has had a good season but continues to be attacked by many Twins fans for his weight and for striking out too much. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Sano is in good shape and is having a good season. Listen to the conversation below.

The Minnesota Wild hired Bill Guerin to be their new General Manager. Jim feels like Guerin has to be better than Paul Fenton. Jim doesn't expect any major changes to the staff of roster prior to this season.