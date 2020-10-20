Souhan; Running Quarterbacks Are Latest NFL Trend [PODCAST]

More and more successful NFL teams are led by quarterbacks who run often as part of their game. QBs like Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have all had success this year mixing in rushing yards to go along with throwing the football. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim mentioned that many of the top running backs in the NFL play on teams that haven't had much success in the win column. He says rushing yards from a quarterback and calling designed quarterback runs are happening more and more in the league.

Jim says there is still a place for a good pocket passer. He sites Tom Brady as someone that runs very little and still has success with Tampa Bay. Kirk Cousins is a pocket passer. Jim says Cousins could still be productive but he needs to reduce turnovers and have more success converting on critical 3rd down situations.

The Timberwolves have the #1 overall pick in next month's NBA draft. Jim says the Wolves are looking at all options including trading for an established player. Players that would make sense for the Wolves to trade for include John Collins from Atlanta and Domantas Sabonis from Indiana. Jim says there could be some teams that really want guards LeMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards.