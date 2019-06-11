Souhan; Rudolph Signing Makes Sense [PODCAST]

The Vikings signed tight end Kyle Rudolph to a 4-year $36 Million contract extension. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He felt that the team and Rudolph were both motivated to get this deal done. The contract gives the Vikings some salary cap relief this season. Rudolph is expected to maintain his role as the starting tight end with rookie Irv Smith Jr. operating as the backup. Listen below.

The Gopher women's basketball program is bringing in a 5-star recruit. Kadiatou Sissoko is a 6'2 forward who is transferring from Syracuse after just 1 season there. She was rated as a 5-star recruit in 2018 coming out of high school. She is a native of Paris. Jim thinks this is a big time addition.

The Twins are expected to be buyers of relief pitching and maybe starting pitching at the trade deadline. Jim thinks the Twins will be active between now and the end of July. He also weighs in the sending down of catcher Willians Astudillo.