Souhan; Rodgers to the Vikings Could Happen [PODCAST]

Green Bay Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers still has 4 years left on his contract with the Packers but Green Bay drafted Jordan Love in the 1st round of the draft 2 weeks ago sparking talk of Rodgers leaving Green Bay in a similar way Brett Favre did. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Rodgers coming to the Vikings makes more sense than Favre going to the Vikings in 2009 did.

The Gophers have a new Softball head coach with the hiring of Piper Ritter to replace Jamie Trachsel. Jim says the hiring makes sense.

ESPN aired parts 5 and 6 of the their "Last Dance" documentary featuring the Chicago Bulls Sunday night. Jim says Michael Jordan likely left the NBA for a couple of years due to gambling.