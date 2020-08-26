Souhan; Rich Hill is a 5-Inning Starter [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 4-2 at Cleveland against the Indians Tuesday night to even the series at 1 game apiece. Rich Hill started for the Twins and threw 5 innings with 1 earned run allowed. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Hill is only expected to pitch 5 innings and around 80 pitches every start. The reason is due largely to his injury history. Jim says the bullpen has many players who can pitch the 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th innings. He says Jorge Alcala, who got tagged for 3 earned runs in the 6th inning last night, has great stuff and should still be counted on.

The Vikings announced Tuesday that in-person fans will not be allowed at their first 2 home games on September 13th and 27th. Jim says this isn't a surprise. He said the NFL do everything it can to play games this season and doing so with fans is still something that could happen. He says he isn't against the Dolphins trying to have 13,000 fans for their home opener but isn't sure it's a good idea.

The Minnesota Lynx will play tonight without top rebounder Sylvia Fowles when they play the L.A. Sparks. Jim says the Lynx will really miss Fowles and that this is a tough matchup for the Lynx.