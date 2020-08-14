Souhan; Rich Hill Could Start Monday [PODCAST]

The Twins took the day off Thursday and will open a 4-game series at home with the Kansas City Royals tonight at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says Rich Hill isn't expected to start this weekend against the Royals but could start as early as Monday's game against Kansas City. Jim says the timeline for the return of pitcher Homer Bailey appears to be longer.

The Minnesota Wild ended their season last week with a 3 games to 1 series defeat against Vancouver. Jim wrote a column in the Star Tribune suggesting the Wild trade Zach Parise and keep goaltender Devan Dubnyk. He says Dubnyk could still be good and he doesn't think they have a better option for next season. Jim thinks the Wild could trade Zach Parise to get younger and maybe use him to acquire a #1 center.

The NSIC announced Thursday that they will not hold fall sports championships and winter sports like basketball, swimming/diving, indoor track and field and wrestling won't happen until January 1st at the earliest due to Covid-19. Jim says this is an example of sports that don't have a ton of revenue coming in get cancelled or moved back first. He says higher levels of college sports could also choose not to play until January with their winter sports.