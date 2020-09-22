Souhan; Pressure Brought HS Football and V-Ball Back [PODCAST]

The Minnesota State High School League voted to bring back football and volleyball this fall. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says pressure from coaches, players, parents and Athletic Directors led to the change of heart by the MSHSL. He says the health risk isn't better now than it was in August but the desire to play these sports this fall won out. Jim says outbreaks have happened in other states with high school and college teams and could happen here but there appears to be a desire to manage it.

The Twins are undecided on their starting rotation for the upcoming playoffs but it is likely that Kenta Maeda will start Game 1 next Tuesday with Jose Berrios throwing Game 2 and Jim says Michael Pineda would be the likely choice for Game 3. Jim says Homer Bailey is likely to come off the injured list and start tonight's game. Because the playoffs will be fast tracked by MLB this year with the first round being 3 games in 3 days, and 2nd round is 5 games in 5 days Jim says pitching depth is very important.

Bryson Dechambeau won the U.S. Open golf tournament Sunday. Jim says Dechambeau has an advantage over most golfers because of his length off the tee and he's worked hard at improving his game.

The Lynx are scheduled to open the WNBA semifinal series with Seattle in Florida tonight at 6pm. Jim says they may not happen depending on Covid-19 concerns.