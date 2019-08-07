Souhan; Pineda Injury Could be Short Term [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 12-7 at home to the Atlanta Braves Tuesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He gave me an update on the health status of pitchers Sam Dyson and Michael Pineda and outfielder Byron Buxton. Listen to the conversation below.

The Twins start a big 4-game series at home against Cleveland Thursday. Jim suggests that the team is excited about it but understands there is a lot of season left to play.

The Vikings offensive line sustained an injury to expected starting right tackle Brian O'Neill. The injury will sideline him for Friday's preseason game but shouldn't be a long term issue. Jim is optimistic that this year's offensive line will be better.

The Gopher football team is now a bit thin at quarterback with the injury to Zack Annexstad. Tanner Morgan will start at the position but Seth Green could also see time there.