Souhan; Pineda Has Looked Good; Berrios Still the Ace [PODCAST]

Getty Images

The Twins beat the White Sox 3-1 Tuesday night behind another solid start from Michael Pineda.  Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today.  He says Pineda has been a strike thrower but isn't the ace of the Twins staff.  The title still goes to Jose Berrios.  Listen to the conversation below.

 

The Minnesota Lynx have clinched a playoff spot after their win over Chicago Tuesday night.  Jim says the team is coming together and that they may be playing their best basketball right now.

