Souhan; Pineda Giving Them What They Need [PODCAST]

The Twins saw their 6-game win streak get snapped Monday night when they lost 5-4 at home against the Milwaukee Brewers. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins are getting enough from 5th starter Michael Pineda and Miguel Sano couldn't catch up with the fastball from Josh Hader in the 9th inning. Listen to the conversation below.

Minnesota sports teams ran the table Saturday when the Twins, Lynx, Minnesota United FC and Gopher softball all won. Jim says women's sports are gaining in popularity and that showed with the interest in Gopher softball and a solid crowd for the Lynx opener.

Jim Souhan talks with me at 7:15 weekday mornings on WJON.