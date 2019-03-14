Souhan; Not Worried About Berrios [PODCAST]

Twins top starting pitcher Jose Berrios got hit for 2 earned runs in 3 1/3 innings yesterday and his spring training ERA is now 5.19. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan isn't concerned about Berrios' spring ERA and feels he has a chance to be a real ace pitcher not just the best starting pitcher on the Twins' staff. Listen to Jim's thoughts from Fort Myers, Florida below.

The Gopher men's basketball team plays their first game in the Big Ten Tournament tonight in the quarterfinals against the red-hot Penn State Nittany Lions. The Gophers are 19-12 and are hoping they've done enough to earn a NCAA tournament berth but a win tonight will almost certainly stamp their ticket. Jim says Penn State might be favored despite being the #10 seed while the Gophers are the #7 seed.

Jim also talks about NFL roster moves including former Viking quarterback Teddy Bridgewater deciding between Miami and New Orleans.