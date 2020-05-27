Souhan; NHL Likely Back in July; MLB in Question [PODCAST]

The NHL outlined its plan to return to play yesterday when health requirements are met. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He feels the NHL is 99 percent likely to return and he expects their return to come in July. He says the NHL owners and players are on the same page. Major League Baseball owners and players are not on the same page. Jim says the players probably look worse right now according to public opinion.

The NBA appears determined to return to play with games to be played in Orlando, Florida. Jim says if the NBA returns the WNBA are also likely to come back this summer.