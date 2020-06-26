The NHL is moving toward a late July return to play. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the NHL is still looking at Hub City options. Jim believes Toronto, Vancouver and Vegas a likely cities. The NHL will likely choose two cities to play games when play returns.

Derek Falvey of the Twins made the announcement Thursday that some Twins players have tested positive for Covid-19. He says the players are in quarantine and are in good health. He says the players will return to the team when it is safe for the players and their teammates. Healthy players will report to a 2nd spring training Wednesday at Target Field. Jim isn't sure home many players would need to test positive for Covid-19 for the league to showdown. He says they'll need to handle the situation based on feel.

Miguel Sano will not face charges of kidnapping or assault in his home country. Those charges were dropped. Jim Souhan says the charges only came from a lawyer and not law enforcement. Jim says it appears someone was trying to take advantage of Sano and possibly extort money.

Vince Carter announced his retirement from the NBA after 22 seasons. Jim says Carter was a good player for many years but not a great player. He isn't sure if Carter is a Hall of Famer or not. Souhan says Carter may be the NBA equal to Bert Blyleven in that both players were good players for long periods of time but didn't have a long stretch of being a dominate player.