Souhan; NFL Owners Want 18-Game Schedule [PODCAST]

The NFL is looking at the possibility of moving from a 16-game regular season to an 18-game regular season. The 18-game regular season proposal would also restrict all players to playing a maximum of 16 games. The Players Association and owners would need to agree on all the details but 2 pre-season games would likely be dropped. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim thinks the NFL will end up doing this.

The Twins open a 2-game series at home with the New York Mets tonight. Michael Pineda will start on the mound for the Twins. Jim thinks Pineda could have trouble handling the hot humid conditions tonight. Cleveland could be willing to trade starting pitcher Trevor Bauer regardless of where they are in the standings. Jim doesn't think the Twins will acquire him.