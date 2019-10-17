Souhan; NFL Has an Officiating Problem [PODCAST]

The Lions/Packers game Monday night game that had a few calls go against the Lions they may have cost them the game. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He would like to see the NFL make their officials full time employees and doesn't see why that hasn't happened yet. He isn't sure expanding replay to dispute all penalties is a good idea. Listen below.

With the Yankees and Astros still in the mist of their ALCS the Nationals are now waiting for the winner. Jim thinks the layoff for Washington will help their pitchers but not their hitters.

The Timberwolves have one remaining preseason game and it will be tonight at 7pm in Milwaukee. Jim thinks the rotation of 9 players that will play on a regular basis is set but who starts may not be.