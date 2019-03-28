Souhan; NCAA Sweet Sixteen and Twins Preview [PODCAST]

It's a big day in sports with the baseball season opener happening throughout the country including the Twins hosting the Cleveland Indians today. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me from Anaheim today where he is covering the NCAA West Regional. He'll be watching Gonzaga play Florida State and Michigan go up against Texas Tech. Listen below.

The Twins and Cleveland get underway at 3:10 this afternoon. Hear the game on AM 1240-WJON. Jose Berrios is making his first start, Max Kepler will bat leadoff and Nelson Cruz will make his Twins debut.