Souhan; NBA Has a Covid-19 Plan [PODCAST]

The NBA has laid out a 100-page plan as to how they will handle Covid-19 at their Walt Disney World facility in Orlando, Florida when they return to playing. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says sports will be returning even if a resurgence of Covid-19 happens. He says the NBA has plans in place if/when a player, family member or staff tests positive and when they can return from isolation. Jim says the WNBA has something similar setup so they can return in July as well.

St. Thomas is expecting to hear tonight from the NCAA in regards to their application to move from Division III to Division I in Athletics. The Tommies are one season left in the MIAC at the Division III level. If St. Thomas moves to Division I they will likely join the Summit League for most of their sports including basketball. The Summit League doesn't offer football or hockey. Jim Souhan says he can't predict what the NCAA will do with St. Thomas but he does say St. Thomas is well equipped to make the move to Division I with the financial base they have and enrollment.

The Gopher men's basketball team received a big commitment from 6'7 transfer Both Gach this week. Jim says if both Gach and center Liam Robbins receive a waiver from the NCAA to play right away from the NCAA this Gopher team could be real good. He says both transfers Gach and Robbins have arguments to receive waivers. Robbins comes to Minnesota where his uncle is an assistant coach for the Gophers and Gach is a Minnesota native. Due to Covid-19 many students are choosing to live and go to school closer to family and freinds.