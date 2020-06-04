Souhan; NBA Coming Back in July [PODCAST]

The NBA Board of Governors is expected to approve the Commissioner's proposal for return to play today. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the NBA plans to start play in late July in Orlando with 22 teams involved. The Timberwolves will not be one of the teams involved because of where they were in the standings when the season was halted due to Covid-19.

Major League Baseball doesn't appear to be close to an agreement. Jim says the Major League Baseball owners haven't done well in negotiations with the players in the past but they could be ready to just not have a season.