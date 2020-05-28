Souhan; MLB May Not Happen Due to Money [PODCAST]

Major League Baseball is far apart on an agreement to return to play. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Major League Baseball has looked bad before and they could again if the two sides can't work something out. He says the players were likely offended by the first offer from the owners.

The Twin Cities could be one of the hub cities for the NHL when they decide to return. Jim says Xcel Energy makes sense because of the 6 different locker rooms and that Mariucci Arena and Target Center could be a possibility for games too.