Souhan; MLB and NBA Move Toward Return [PODCAST]

NBA and Major League Baseball Officials each had meetings Tuesday to work on preparations to return to play. Both talked about health concerns, testing options and how a return to play would look. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says basketball may be the sport that could spread the virus the most because of the physical contact and use of one ball that everyone is touching.

Jim has a column in the Star Tribune today talking about former Viking Defensive line coach John Teerlinck. He talked to me about the impact he made on Viking defensive lineman.