Souhan; Kobe Bryant Was One of the Best [PODCAST]

Laker legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter chase along with 8 others in California. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He talked about Kobe's work ethic, his accomplishments and where he stands among the best of all time. Listen below.

The Gopher men's basketball team lost at home to #11 Michigan State Sunday. Jim says Minnesota just didn't shoot the ball well enough and the Spartans have more depth.

The Timberwolves host Sacramento tonight at 7pm, hear the game on WJON. Jim thinks Andrew Wiggins needs to play with consistency or he could be dealt in the off-season.