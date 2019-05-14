Souhan; Just a Bad Start for Berrios

The Twins lost 5-4 at home against the Angels to open a 3-game series Monday night. Jose Berrios allowed 12 hits and 5 earned runs in 5-plus innings to take the loss. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He isn't too concerned about the Jose Berrios start and feels he'll bounce back. Jim isn't sold on Nelson Cruz being healthy enough to avoid the Injured List. Cruz could try to play as early as tonight despite the wrist injury. Listen to my conversation with Jim below.

The Vikings could decide soon what they are going to do with tight end Kyle Rudolph. The team could restructure his contract of look to trade him.

St. Thomas may be kicked out of the MIAC. Jim doesn't think that's a good idea for the conference.