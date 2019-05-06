Souhan; Gotta Be Patient With Pineda [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 4-1 in a rain shortened game in New York against the Yankees Sunday and lost 2 out of 3 this weekend. Michael Pineda took the loss for the Twins and his ERA is currently 6.09. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me today on WJON. He suggested patience with Pineda and that he saw signs up improvement yesterday.

The Twins will be faced with roster decisions when Miguel Sano finishes his rehab assignment and Wilians Astadillo is eligible to come off the disabled list. Jim has a guess as to what might happen.

The Timberwolves are introducing their new President of Basketball Operations today, Gersson Rosas. Jim talks about the key decisions he'll need to address right away.