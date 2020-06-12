Souhan; Golfers Get it, NBA Bubble Could be Short-Lived [PODCAST]

The PGA Tour returned this week with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The golfers all tested negative for Covid-19 and have adjusted to what is a new normal on the PGA tour with no spectators. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says golfers are determined to stay healthy and safe and can pull this off.

The NBA is planning a return to play in July with some of the teams only expected to stay in the bubble in Orlando for 35-40 days. The shortest stay will be by the teams that don't make it into the top 16. All but 4 teams will leave the bubble after 67 days. The NBA is requiring players and the families of players to stay in this bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida to complete the NBA season. Jim says not all the players are on-board with this.

The Twins selected 3 more players in the MLB draft Thursday. Jim says with the selections of 1st baseman Aaron Sabato of North Carolina in the 1st round and outfielder Alerick Soulaire from Tennessee in the 2nd round the Twins are clearly looking for offense over defense early in the draft. Jim says the college players they took could make it to the majors within the next couple years while the high school players selected could take 4 to 5 years to make it to the majors.