Souhan; Garnett Not Going to Buy the Timberwolves [PODCAST]

Former Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett posted yesterday that he has ended his pursuit of buying the Timberwolves. He isn't happy about it either taking shots at Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Taylor indicated that he had no evidence of Garnett or a group involving Garnett having made an offer to purchase the team. Jim says this could be an example of Garnett feeling that his entitled to own the Timberwolves.

The Twins lost 5-2 to the Tampa Bay Rays in For Myers, Florida Thursday. Jim says Hansel Robles struggling in his one inning of relief isn't a big concern yet. He says if Byron Buxton were to stay healthy and play in the range of 140 to 150 games he would hit 25 home runs, steal 35 bases, win a gold glove and get votes for American League MVP. Jim says staying healthy has been the biggest challenge for Buxton.

The Minnesota Wild play at Arizona tonight at 8pm and tomorrow night at 6pm. Hear both games on WJON. Jim says Joel Erickson-Ek and Marcus Foligno have been good players for the team this season and have overproduced so far. Jim says the Wild always thought Erickson-Ek would be a productive center in the NHL and he is proving them right.

The Vikings are brining back defensive end Stephen Weatherly. Jim says this move makes sense for both the Vikings and for Weatherly. He played for Carolina last season and was released last month by the Panthers. Souhan says Weatherly is a Zimmer guy and will be a part of their defensive line rotation.

