Souhan; Finch Is a “Cut Above” Ryan Saunders [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves are 21-47 entering tonight's game at Detroit against the Pistons at 6 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 5:30. Jim says the new Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch is a "cut above" former head coach Ryan Saunders. He says Finch has coached in many situations and didn't need his father to get him a job. Souhan says President of Basketball Operations Gerson Rosas went against protocol selecting Finch without going through a long search process and hiring the permanent replacement in-season. Guard D'Angelo Russell has said recently that Finch has their respect and he's getting the most out of the team.

The Twins open a 3-game series in Chicago against the White Sox tonight at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30. Jim says he's heard conflicting reports on the status of outfielder/1st baseman Alex Kirilloff. He says he's heard Kirilloff is improving and could return soon and he's also heard Kirilloff could need surgery on his injured wrist. The Twins are playing without Kirilloff and Byron Buxton. Jim says the team also missing the energy and professional at-bats they had been getting from utility man Luis Arraez.

The Minnesota Wild are expected to begin the playoffs as early as this weekend but still have 2 regular season games left at St. Louis Wednesday and Thursday. Jim says this is the most exciting Wild team in franchise history and it's too soon to say it's the best Wild team.

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed 33-year old former quarterback Tim Tebow as a tight end. Jim says Tebow shouldn't have been signed and he doesn't expect Tebow to make the team.

