Souhan; Cousins, Zimmer and O-Line Struggled at Chicago [PODCAST]

The Vikings lost 16-6 Sunday afternoon in Chicago against the Bears. There is lots of blame to go around. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He said Mike Zimmer was out-coached by Matt Nagy, Kirk Cousins missed some critical passes, and the offensive line didn't do a good job protecting Cousins or blocking for Dalvin Cook. Jim also said the defense shouldn't done a better job against backup quarterback Chase Daniel. Listen below.

The Twins may have lost their starting 2nd baseman for the playoffs. Luis Arraez sustained a sprained ankle Saturday at Kansas City and Jim felt like it would be unlikely that he would be available for the New York series.